More than 100 Valley residents are without power after Saturday's storm
Over 100 AEP customers are reporting power outages in the Rio Grande Valley.
More than 80 of those customers in Cameron County, 10 in Hidalgo County and six in Starr County. According to AEP's map, there are no power outages in Willacy County.
Magic Valley Electric Co-op had no reports of their customers losing power.
