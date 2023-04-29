More than 12,000 workers vaccinated as part of binational vaccine project with Mexico
Starr County officials reached a milestone in their binational vaccination project that started last November.
The county has vaccinated more than 12,000 people from Mexico as part of the project.
The project a partnership between the county, the industrial foundation, the Tamaulipas state government and other community leaders.
Mexican nationals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Starr County International Bridge in Roma and the Starr Camargo Bridge in Rio Grande City.
