More than a dozen healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 at Mission Regional Medical Center

About 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived at Mission Regional Medical Center on Thursday, as part of the state's first round for frontline workers.

Mission Regional Medical Center Nurse Gabby Garibay was the first to get vaccinated.

Garibay said she trusts the science behind the vaccine.

Garibay worked throughout the peak of the Valley's COVID-19 spike in the summer. During the spike nurses took on triple patient loads as three-quarters of the hospital were set aside for coronavirus patients.

"It's really hard," Garibay said. "I get home and cry ... it's really hard to see.”

Watch the video for the full story.