x

Morning weather 01-21

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026: Scattered showers with...
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, January 21 2026 Jan 21, 2026 Wednesday, January 21, 2026 9:10:00 AM CST January 21, 2026
Radar
7 Days