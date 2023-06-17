Morning Weather
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Data shows summer temps rose by 4.7 degrees since 1970
-
Annual vehicle safety inspection requirement to end by 2025
-
Pharr police: Murder suspect returned to victim's home, stole SUV
-
Final day to cast votes for Commissioner At-Large A race in Brownsville
-
Missing teen's family seeks closure 16 years after her disappearance, increases reward...