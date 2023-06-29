x

Morning Weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Hot and humid...
Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Hot and humid as highs remain in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, June 27 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Tuesday, June 27, 2023 9:19:00 AM CDT June 27, 2023
Radar
7 Days