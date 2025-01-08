x

Morning Weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Monday, Jan. 6, 2024: Windy with much...
Monday, Jan. 6, 2024: Windy with much cooler temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Monday, January 06 2025 Jan 6, 2025 Monday, January 06, 2025 9:44:00 AM CST January 06, 2025
Radar
7 Days