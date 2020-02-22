Mother and son arrested on smuggling charges

Officers arrested a Rio Grande City mother and her son last week on smuggling charges.

At about noon on Feb. 13, a Palmview police officer stopped a Cadillac Escalade, according to Palmview Municipal Court records.

The driver, Maria Guadalupe Pena Hernandez, 40, of Rio Grande City, and her son, Elizur Elizondo, 18, of Rio Grande City, had four passengers.

"The rear passengers were avoiding eye contact and behaving awkwardly," according to court records.

Pena and Elizondo initially said "the passengers were cousins of theirs," according to court records. They later admitted the passengers weren't legally present in the United States.

Officers charged Pena and Elizondo with smuggling of persons.

Court records don't list attorneys for Pena and Elizondo, who couldn't be reached for comment.