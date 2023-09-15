Mother, Daughter Charged with Theft

EDINBURG – The owners of a construction company accused of taking money from people wanting to buy homes are behind bars.

Alejandra Melendez, 21, and her mother, Adelina Briseno, 39, are facing two charges for second-degree felony of theft. They are also facing two additional charges for third-degree felony theft.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported prospective homeowners claimed Briseno Construction failed to complete their homes.

The investigation of Briseno Construction started last October. The Mission-based company claimed it could complete a new home in five months with no financing and no interest.

The AG’s Consumer Protection Division found that prospective homebuyers were required to make deposits of up to 60 percent in order to start construction. However, the company would delay starting it or would not complete the project at all.

The suspects’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider the bond fees as neither woman has a previous criminal record.

The judge said he’ll wait for a written request on behalf of the attorney in order to consider the petition.