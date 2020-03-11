"Mother does a better job": Zoo tells people to leave owls in their nests

BROWNSVILLE – Barn owls are silent predators living in the Rio Grande Valley. They’re a benefit to public health by controlling rodent populations.

The Gladys Porter Zoo had six being nursed and prepared for release back into the wild. The owls were found in their nest by people and taken to the zoo.

Dr. Tomas Demarr, a veterinarian at the zoo, says it’s key for the staff to take care of them long enough to see they can hunt for themselves.

Demarr says the problem is people continue finding barn owl nests, distributing them and taking them to the zoo. He added its best people leave the nests alone.

Watch the video above for the full report.