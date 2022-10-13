Mother of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg speaks out

A woman is speaking out two weeks after a deadly police shooting claimed the life of her son.

Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said he believes Lee Roy Villarreal committed suicide by cop.

Villarreal’s mother – Lydia Villarreal – was there when her son was killed. She said her son was not suicidal, and she will never forget what happened that day.

“I can't sleep at night because I was here,” Lydia Villarreal said. “My son was shot more than 30 times - his body was massacred."

Lee Roy Villarreal was killed following a standoff last month after police say he appeared to be armed and was heading toward officers in an “aggressive” manner before police opened fire at him.

Lydia Villarreal showed Channel 5 News video of the incident taken by a neighbor where the sound of several gunshots can be heard.

“He had no teeth, he had no eyeballs, everything,” Lydia Villarreal said. “All the bullets came from behind."

Lydia Villarreal said her son didn't have a history of mental health issues.

“I was here and I felt I could've stopped it,” Lydia Villarreal said. “I just wanted to just stop it and I have to relive the moment, and I have to live through this."

Now, she's hoping for justice.

“I just don't want this to happen again,” Lydia Villarreal said. “I feel they should have done more – they should've done more."

Channel 5 News reached out to Edinburg police and the Texas Rangers. Both departments said they could not comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Read the full statement from Edinburg police below.

“The Edinburg Police Department has released all the information it can regarding the incident on September 27, 2022. At this time, we are unable to provide further comment as it would jeopardize the independent investigation currently being conducted by the Texas Rangers. We encourage the media to reach out to the Department of Public Safety for any additional information.”