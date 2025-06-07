Mother pleads guilty in connection with 13-year-old son's death in Willacy County

The mother of Jesse Harrison Jr. has pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with his death in 2022.

Sabrina Loredo was charged with manslaughter and four counts of injury to a child. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jesse was taken to a hospital in 2021 with breath complications and died a few days later. An indictment revealed he was beaten and starved to death.

Loredo was one of three people arrested in connection with the 13-year-old's death. She was arrested along with her mother, Antonia Gonzalez and step-father Ruben Gonzalez.

Ruben was sentenced to more than 30 years for his involvement in Jesse's death, and Antonia was sentenced to 45 years.

