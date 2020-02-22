Mother searching for missing son in Brooks Co. now in mourning

FALFURRIAS - A mother's search for her missing son led her to Brooks County. The county sheriff says they found his remains.

Last month Indira Renderos got into a helicopter in Falfurrias to go searching for her missing son. For nearly two hours in the air she checked out coordinates her son’s phone detected, but found no sign of him.

Today she's mourning his loss.

Her son Rodrigo Renderos's wallet, a school report card, an ID and some family pictures were all found next to what was left of his body.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez says they searched for Renderos last month but couldn't find anything because the coordinates the mom was using were not accurate.

