Mother speaks out following son’s arrest at Brownsville ISD

A Brownsville mother is looking for justice to clear her 11-year-old son's name.

Nadia Rincon spoke with Channel 5 News after she said her son was wrongfully arrested and charged with making a false alarm or report, a Class A misdemeanor.

“I want to fight for my son, I know he's innocent,” Rincon said.

Rincon's son – Timothy Murray — was a student at Palm Grove elementary School in Brownsville when he was handcuffed and dragged out of the school on Sept. 8.

Timothy was taken to the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center where he spent three days in solitary confinement, according to attorney Sara Stapleton-Barrera.

Cameron County prosecutors and Brownsville ISD claim Timothy made a verbal statement threatening his school principal.

Stapleton-Barrera said there is no evidence to prove Timothy threatened anybody.

“This is simply one child pointing the finger and saying ‘this kid told me this,” Stapleton-Barrera said. “You look into it, maybe you investigate it, but you certainly don't jump and act on it in such a way that lands a kid in jail."

Timothy has said the allegations against him are not true.

In a statement released when news of Timothy’s arrest was made public last month, Brownsville ISD said they’re conducting a “comprehensive review” of the incident.

Timothy is no longer a student at Brownsville ISD, and is currently being homeschooled by his mom.

Stapleton-Barrera said a trial will be requested if Timothy’s criminal charge isn’t dismissed.