Mother, toddler struck by vehicle in Weslaco

A mother and her four-year-old child were hit by a car in Weslaco.

Weslaco police say the mother and her child were on a crosswalk at 18th Street and Bridge Avenue when they were struck by a Sedan at around 8 a.m. Friday.

The driver did stop but was arrested by police on an unrelated charge. Police say the mother and child are in good condition.

1 week ago Saturday, April 29 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Saturday, April 29, 2023 1:45:00 PM CDT April 29, 2023
