Motorcade Formed to Honor Truck Driver Killed in Crash
SAN JUAN – Truckers, family and friends from the Rio Grande Valley honored the memory of a driver killed in a crash.
Valley truckers formed a motorcade to send Arnold De La Rosa to his final resting place in San Juan on Monday.
De La Rosa was killed in a crash near Amarillo on Feb. 27.
