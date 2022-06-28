x

Motorcade Formed to Honor Truck Driver Killed in Crash

SAN JUAN – Truckers, family and friends from the Rio Grande Valley honored the memory of a driver killed in a crash.

Valley truckers formed a motorcade to send Arnold De La Rosa to his final resting place in San Juan on Monday.

De La Rosa was killed in a crash near Amarillo on Feb. 27.

