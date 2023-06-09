x

Motorcycle Crash in Mission

MISSION--One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Mission.
     According to the McAllen fire department, it happened on the 2600 block of Taylor Road Sunday.
     The man's condition is unknown. According to Mission police, the victim was in his 20s.

