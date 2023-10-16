MTC Expecting to House More Inmates

UPDATE (8/8): The number of inmates at El Valle Detention Center is expected to increase this week.

A spokesperson for MTC, Issa Arnita, says 40 more detainees are expected to arrive at the facility.

Arnita adds, there are currently 200 detainees at the detention center.

-----

RAYMONDVILLE – El Valle Detention center is up and running in Willacy County.

Officials for Management and Training Corporation, the company that runs the facility, are expecting to house more inmates.

MTC spokesperson Issa Arnita says the detention center has the capacity to house 1,000 detainees.

Arnita says there are only about 170 currently at the detention center.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with a local business owner who hopes the number of detainees soon increases so her business can pick up.

The restaurant owner explains her business took a dip after the facility closed in 2015.

