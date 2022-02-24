Muddy Road Causing Issues for School Buses in Indian Hills
Related Story
MERCEDES – Monday's rains are still causing problems for residents in the Indian Hills subdivision.
The muddy road conditions are preventing school buses from picking up students at their homes. Instead, school bus drivers are picking up students at a nearby gas station.
A bus driver told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the drivers won't be driving into the subdivision until the road dries out. They’re afraid the buses will get stuck in the mud.
"The bus driver, he or she, is going to make a judgment call in any situation whether to go into a given road or not,” said Mercedes ISD Superintendent Dr. Daniel Trevino.
We’re told if a child in the subdivision travels on a Mercedes ISD bus, parents will have to pick up the student at the nearby gas station at 4 p.m. According to a bus driver we spoke to, if a parent isn't available to pick up their child, the bus will take the student back to the campus.
County crews are in the process of repaving the road. Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the project is a multi-step process.
“If it were a perfect world - we didn't have rain events or any sort of delays like that - I think we could pretty realistically finish this within six months,” he said.
News
News Video
-
'They see a motorcycle and tend to obey the traffic laws:' Pharr...
-
Democratic candidates for Hidalgo County Judge share pitch to voters
-
How might a war in Europe affect the Valley?
-
COVID-19 related deaths going up in Cameron, Hidalgo County
-
'A total loss:' Overnight fire destroys Pier 19 restaurant on South Padre...