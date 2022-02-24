Muddy Road Causing Issues for School Buses in Indian Hills

MERCEDES – Monday's rains are still causing problems for residents in the Indian Hills subdivision.

The muddy road conditions are preventing school buses from picking up students at their homes. Instead, school bus drivers are picking up students at a nearby gas station.

A bus driver told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the drivers won't be driving into the subdivision until the road dries out. They’re afraid the buses will get stuck in the mud.

"The bus driver, he or she, is going to make a judgment call in any situation whether to go into a given road or not,” said Mercedes ISD Superintendent Dr. Daniel Trevino.

We’re told if a child in the subdivision travels on a Mercedes ISD bus, parents will have to pick up the student at the nearby gas station at 4 p.m. According to a bus driver we spoke to, if a parent isn't available to pick up their child, the bus will take the student back to the campus.

County crews are in the process of repaving the road. Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the project is a multi-step process.

“If it were a perfect world - we didn't have rain events or any sort of delays like that - I think we could pretty realistically finish this within six months,” he said.