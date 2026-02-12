Mujeres Unidas offering domestic violence awareness training to beauticians
A McAllen-based group dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence is calling on beauty professionals to look for possible signs of abuse in their clients.
The women’s shelter Mujeres Unidas is offering a free training for beauty professionals wanting to cut out domestic violence.
“Sometimes they don't realize that the clients they're talking to are victims,” Genesis Gonzalez with Mujeres Unidas said.
The Cut It Out Domestic Violence Training is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2026.
According to Gonzalez, beauticians at the training will learn how to direct the customers who need it to resources at Mujeres Unidas.
During the training, a Donna hairstylist will discuss her experience helping clients in difficult situations.
For more details on the training, call 956-664-2826.
Watch the video above for the full story.
