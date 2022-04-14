Multiple crews working to contain brush fire in Starr County
Fire issues continue for parts of the Valley as crews work to combat a brush fire in Starr County.
Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire in the Delmita area in northern Starr County.
According to officials, the fire is traveling west toward FM 2294. The public is being asked to avoid that area.
