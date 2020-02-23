Mumps Case Reported at PSJA Elementary School

PHARR – A case of the mumps has been reported at an elementary school in Pharr.

A spokesperson with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, Arianna Vasquez-Hernandez, confirmed the discovery was made at Escobar Elementary School.

Earlier this month, Hidalgo County Health Department said a case was reported at PSJA Memorial High School.

The health department sent out a tweet Wednesday saying the number of cases confirmed has reached 51 in the county.

51 Confirmed MUMPS case since end of March - Go to the Dr if you are symptomatic for MUMPS & get tested. Consult Dr if an MMR Booster would be indicated. Wash hands-soap/water, cover mouth when coughing, encourage those ill to go to the Dr. @TexasDSHS @HidalgoCounty — Hidalgo Co. Health (@hidalgohealth) May 29, 2019

The PSJA elementary school is the fifth campus in the county to be impacted by the mumps.

Other schools impacted were Bryan Elementary in Mission, Weslaco East High School and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The PSJA campus is still in operation for summer enrichment camps.

The principal released this statement:

"Good morning Escobar Elementary parents,

This is Principal Espinoza calling to inform you of some actions taken by our school after we received word of one confirmed case of mumps. After being notified by health officials, the school was disinfected, and as a precaution, a notice was sent out with students who may have had contact with this student.

As per health officials, vaccination against mumps is the best protection against it, but vaccinated individuals may still become infected. Anyone diagnosed or suspected with having mumps should stay home for a minimum of five days. If you or anyone you know experience symptoms please contact your healthcare provider.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you."