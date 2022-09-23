Mumps Outbreak at Willacy Co. Jail

RAYMONDVILLE – There is another mumps outbreak at a Rio Grande Valley jail.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice told CHANNEL 5 NEWS one offender at the state facility in Willacy County is confirmed to have the disease.

The 47 other offenders in the dormitory, where the inmate was housed, are now on medical restriction.

The infected person is in isolation.

Mumps is contagious for five to seven days before symptoms show and up to 10 days after.

If no other offenders show symptoms, the medical restriction will be lifted Nov. 22.