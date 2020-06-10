Museum of South Texas History hosts discussion on race, George Floyd and the Valley

The past will help people understand the present, according to historians at the Museum of South Texas History. It’s in regard to ongoing protests and the past of the Rio Grande Valley.

Dr. Beverly Ashely-Fridie says the only difference in present day is the camera. Cameras for the past several years have captured the death of black people.

For centuries, black individuals have been oppressed, especially in the Valley. Fridie says an example is in the education system in Edinburg, where schools were once segregated.

