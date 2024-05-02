MXLAN art and music festival taking place at McAllen Convention Center
Related Story
MXLAN is one of the biggest festivals in the Rio Grande Valley.
McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event Supervisor Joe Garcia gives details to Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on events and live performances they have scheduled during the festival.
MXLAN is happening at the McAllen Convention Center from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.
For more information on the festival, click here.
News
MXLAN is one of the biggest festivals in the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event... More >>
News Video
-
Birding community concerned over South Padre Island convention center expansion
-
Smart Living: Staying cyber-smart on the internet
-
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
-
City of Edinburg to implement stage 2 water conservation efforts
-
Police arrest barricaded suspect accused of shooting Harlingen homeowner