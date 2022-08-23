Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests
Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday.
The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release.
Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from Elsa, is facing four possession of a controlled substance charges. Cantu's bond is set at $270,000.
Esther Marie Martinez, 29, from Elsa, is facing multiple charges including three possession of a controlled substance. Martinez's bond is set at $280,000.
Desiree Acuna, 30, from San Antonio, is facing multiple charges including possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor. Acuna's bond is set at $12,000.
Jermain Cantu, 20, from Edcouch, is charged with possession of marijuana. Cantu's bond is set at $500.
All four subjects are in Hidalgo County jail and court dates are pending.
