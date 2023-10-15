NASA reaching out to Latino community through eclipse viewing party at Edinburg library

NASA prepared a special way to reach out to the Spanish-speaking community during Saturday’s eclipse.

The Dustin Sekula Memorial Library in Edinburg is set to host a viewing party for the eclipse that will be visible throughout most of the country on Saturday, Oct. 14.

In preparation for the event, the library was selected by NASA to receive bilingual educational kits that will be presented to those attending the eclipse viewing party.

READ MORE: LIST: Where to watch Saturday’s solar eclipse

NASA also sent a telescope, a sun spotter, and instructional material to the library.

“We applied, and we were one of the 49 libraries in the United States that received these donations,” Viviana Caballero, head of the library’s children department, said.

NASA Education and Outreach Coordinator Dorian Janney said NASA is making efforts across the country to reach out to Latino and Black communities.

“As we look at people who are scientists, engineers and in leadership positions, we realized that there are large segments of our population that are missing that are missing that we need to include,” Janney said.

Watch the video above for the full story.