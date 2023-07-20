Native owl listed as endanger due to urbanization and climate
A review is complete under the endangered species act, naming a native owl as threatened under the law.
The Cactus Ferruginous Pygmy Owl was evaluated by the Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency determined the owl's population is suffering due to urbanization, invasive species, climate change and other factors.
The owl's range in the United States is in southern Arizona and the Rio Grande Valley.
The agency will determine the species' "critical habitat" which is land that will be required to comply with steps designated to protect the newly listed owl.
