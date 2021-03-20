Navy Report Recommends Changes After Deadly Collisions

WESLACO – The U.S. Navy said two deadly collisions involving its ships over the summer could have been avoided. One of the sailors killed was a Rio Grande Valley native.

Seventeen sailors died altogether when the U.S.S. Fitzgerald and U.S.S. John McCain collided with commercial ships earlier this year.

Weslaco native Gunners Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez was onboard the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.

The report stated several factors are also to blame for the U.S.S. McCain collision.

The navy is now recommending sweeping changes in wake of the collisions.