NBA Veteran Shares Knowledge

McALLEN- There's very little that makes Danny Green happier then when he is teaching kids about basketball.  The Spurs' shooting guard is patient when he passes on tidbits of information that might help the young players raise their games.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports.

4 years ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:18:20 PM CDT June 28, 2018
