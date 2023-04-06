Nearby Home Invasion Prompts Lockdown at Elementary School

EDINBURG – A lockdown at Austin Elementary School in Edinburg has been lifted.

Edinburg CISD Police Chief Rick Perez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS police responded to a home invasion call near E Loeb St. and 22nd Ave.

Perez said all students at the elementary school were safe. Campus police surrounded the school as a precaution.

Police said the incident turned out to be a false alarm. One of the residents in the home, who suffers from a mental illness, was left alone.

He called the police and reported someone had entered the residence and held his wife hostage.

Officers found no suspect and determined it had been an episode.

No injuries reported and no one was ever in danger.

No charges in the incident were filed.