Nearly $1 Million in Drugs Seized at Pharr International Bridge

Nearly one million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets after a bust at the Pharr International Bridge.

According to Customs and Border Protection, a 30-year-old man from Tamaulipas had the drugs hidden in a shipment of produce.

When sent for further inspection, officers found 10 packages of alleged methamphetamine and five packages of alleged cocaine.

The driver was taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents.