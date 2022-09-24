Neighbor of Missing Weslaco Man Speaks

WESLACO – Weslaco police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Weslaco police said Alejandro M. Avila has diabetes, high blood pressure and is in the early stages of Alzheimer's. He was last seen Saturday morning on the 3600 block of Jade Drive.

Police said he was wearing a camouflaged cap, eye glasses, khaki pants and squared printed button up short sleeve shirt with sandals. He is a Hispanic male, 5'7" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black/white mix hair and brown eyes.

We reached out to Guadalupe Lopez, Avila's friend and neighbor, he was one of the last people to see Avila, "Couldn't hardly sleep thinking about him of course concerned me and my wife."

Lopez said he saw Avila Saturday morning, "I waved to him and I said Alejandro how are you doing this morning, he kind of looked at me I just concluded he was going for a walk."

Lopez says it was normal for Avila to go on walks but this time was different.

Saturday afternoon He got a call from one of Avila's relative who says they couldn't get a hold of him.

Lopez says he also gave it a try, "he always answered but this time it was odd that he was not answering his phone."

Lopez says most of Avila's family doesn't live in the family so he always tries to look out for him.

Lopez spent Sunday retracing possible walking routes Avila was known to take, but couldn't find anything. He hopes he is found safe.

If you know where Avila is, call Weslaco crime stoppers at 956-968-TIPS (8477).