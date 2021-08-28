Home
McAllen teen facing human smuggling charges following crash in Edinburg
A McAllen teenager is facing human smuggling charges after leading troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a chase that ended with a crash...
Saturday: Aug 28, 2021: Highs in the 90s, spotty thunderstorms
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 27, 2021
Mercedes Tigers vs Brownsville Hanna FINAL SCORE:...
Saturday: Aug 28, 2021: Highs in the 90s, spotty thunderstorms
Aug. 27, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in 90s
Aug. 26, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in 90s
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 27, 2021
Mercedes Tigers vs Brownsville Hanna FINAL SCORE: Mercedes 41 - Brownsville Hanna 14 Edcouch-Elsa vs Los Fresnos FINAL SCORE: Edcouch Elsa 7...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 26, 2021
Mission Veterans vs. Mission High at Hidalgo FINAL...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Tormenta tropical Nora sigue avanzando al Pacífico mexicano
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La tormenta tropical Nora podría alcanzar fuerza de huracán el sábado mientras se acerca a la zona de Puerto Vallarta, antes...
Familia llora a veterano del Ejército que murió de COVID-19
Un veterano del ejército del Valle del Río...
Solicitan morgues rodantes tras aumento de muertes por COVID-19 en el condado Hidalgo
El condado Hidalgo ha solicitado un camión frigorífico...
Neighbors React to Discovery of Missing Man's Body
McAllen teen facing human smuggling charges following crash in Edinburg
Multiple agencies partnering up for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Pharr
Saturday forecast
City of Edinburg names new police chief
Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 481 positive cases
Preview show: Last season cut short for Port Isabel
Part 2- Previewing Valley 5A and 6A districts with Greg Tepper
Previewing Valley 5A and 6A districts with Greg Tepper
Preview show: Mission teams unable to play on home turf
Preview show: Football participation numbers down