New auditor appointed for Hidalgo County
A new auditor has been appointed for Hidalgo County.
Letty Chavez was appointed earlier this month. She had been serving as the first assistant county auditor and has worked for the county for nearly 20 years.
The job comes with a two-year contract from the county. Chavez is now responsible for enforcing the county's finance laws.
