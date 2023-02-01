x

New border wall underway in Los Indios

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in San Benito Monday to provide an update on the state’s "unprecedented efforts to secure the border,"  officials said

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, leaders of the Texas Military Department and other state officials.

The press conference is set to start at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed in the article as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

