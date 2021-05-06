New candidates challenging incumbent commissioners in Pharr

Three new challengers are uniting to run against three incumbents in the race for Pharr city commission.

The three candidates make up the “United for Pharr” slate.

"I believe the citizens of Pharr deserve someone who is transparent, who has their best interest at heart and will fight for them and be their voice at city hall," Pharr Place 2 City Commissioner candidate Daniela Zuniga said. “Make sure we satisfy the basic needs. The trash pickup, the brush pick up, bringing our taxes down, bringing our water rates down."

Alongside Zuniga is Isidro "Izzy" Perez. The Pharr Place 4 City Commissioner candidate said the citizens of Pharr need transparency and a voice to speak up for concerns.

"There's a lot of inequalities on the south side of Pharr and I feel like there's no representation out there,” Perez said. “We have problems with drainage issues."

READ MORE: Three incumbent commissioners hope to keep seats in Pharr

With the city of Pharr growing, Pharr Place 3 City Commissioner candidate Artemio "Chemo" Palacios is focusing on more representation and a deeper understanding of how to support local businesses.

“I see what's going on with the city. There's been misspent money on a lot of things. They need to take care of the taxpayers first," Palacios, a veteran, said. “I served my country… and I've been to a lot of countries and I've seen a lot of poverty all over and I compare that to what's going on here."

The trio - running against the "Pharr Forward" group of incumbents - said they just want to bring the community together and bridge any gaps that might exist.