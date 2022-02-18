New CDC study says babies get Covid protection from vaccinated pregnant mothers

A study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says women who get vaccinated against COVIDwhile they're pregnant may also help protect their baby after they're born.

Dr. Uvaldo Cantu, a certified gynecologist at Valley Baptist in Harlingen, said antibodies are passed to the child, and there are other possible benefits.

“And that data shows that being vaccinated even before you're pregnant can help you with complications of pregnancy, such as miscarriage, still born and pre-term labor,” Dr. Cantu said.

Dr. Cantu said he believes around 40% of pregnant women are hesitant to get the vaccine because many are afraid it can harm their unborn child.