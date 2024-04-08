New city of Mission ordinance limits places registered sex offenders can go to

A new ordinance in the city of Mission makes it a Class C misdemeanor for registered sex offenders to go near a school, or any other places where children gather.

The ordinance affects the over 120 registered sex offenders who live in Mission.

Under the ordinance, sex offenders are also prevented from leaving their homes or keeping their lights on during Halloween.

“We want to be proactive to protect our children, we don't want any victims that are going to be traumatizing for the rest of their lives,” George Rodriguez — a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department — said.

Police say violators could head back to jail and be fined $500 if they're caught breaking the rules.