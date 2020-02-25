x

New Communications Tower Will Help Cameron Co. First Responders

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A new communications tower will be available Wednesday for first responders in Cameron County.

The new 175-foot tower now stands at South Padre Island; the old tower in Port Isabel was demolished in September.  

Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says the tower’s signal covers all of Cameron County. 

