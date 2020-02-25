New Communications Tower Will Help Cameron Co. First Responders
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A new communications tower will be available Wednesday for first responders in Cameron County.
The new 175-foot tower now stands at South Padre Island; the old tower in Port Isabel was demolished in September.
Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says the tower’s signal covers all of Cameron County.
