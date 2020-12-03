New coronavirus trends in Brownsville show bulk of infections are younger residents

Brownsville city commissioners on Tuesday got an update on two new trends for coronavirus in the city.

As of Friday, 2,759 COVID-19 tests have been administered – about 56% of residents who have signed up to participate.



In a breakdown of cases by age, data reveals the bulk of infections in Brownsville are younger residents.



Mayor Trey Mendez says the expectation that older populations and those with underlying conditions would be the majority of cases has proven opposite.





City health officials say a bump in community transmission cases has hit the city as the state continues to open, making it difficult for health officials to determine the cause of the spread.



For more information watch the video above.



