New department officials appointed in Sullivan City

SULLIVAN CITY – In Sullivan City, there are new faces for some top city positions.

In a special meeting Tuesday, city officials appointed Sgt. Joseph Cordova as interim police chief, after Richard Ozuna recently took the police chief's job in Alamo.

Cordova has spent the last five years working at the Sullivan City Police Department and says he's looking forward to his new role.

City officials also appointed Veronica Gutierrez as the interim city manager and Oscar Mendiola as interim fire chief for the volunteer fire department.

