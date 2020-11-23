New drainage project set to help with flooding issues in San Carlos

Residents from the San Carlos community took part in the the ground breaking ceremony for a drainage project which brings hope after decades of flooding in the areas.

The first drainage project for precinct 4 under the 2018 drainage bond program is set to help water flow more quickly through San Carlos, La Blanca and neighboring communities.

"I hope this project really does help," San Carlos Resident Soila Carrizales-Cuevas said. "I have hope that it will and that our community won't flood as bad."

Watch the video for the full story.