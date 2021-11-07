New Edinburg hike and bike trail honors Valley veteran

A Valley native who died trying to save members of his unit in Vietnam was honored Friday in his hometown of Edinburg.

The city broke ground on the $1.9 million Freddy Gonzalez Hike and Bike Trail. The project is expected to be completed in 90 days.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said the project will consist of a mile-long concrete hike and bike trail, a crushed caliche path, and a protected bike.

"We're also looking at connecting to the hike and bike trail that runs to McAllen, then runs to San Juan, even all the way out to Alamo," Molina said.

