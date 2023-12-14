New fence installed along the Rio Grande in Brownsville area

New immigration related-control efforts are occurring along the border.

National Guard troops are installing a new anti-climb barrier n the Brownsville area.

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott released photos showing troops installing a fence with barbed wire near the Fort Brown area.

Some migrants at a migrant camp in Matamoros said they've seen heavy machinery clearing out land near the Rio Grande's edge, and have also seen Texas military personnel reinforce the fence along the river.

Migrants said some families have tried crossing the river only to get stuck at the edge.

