New Funds Available to Help Rebuild Flood Damage

WESLACO – A state agency will be issuing grants to help restore homes, businesses and infrastructure affected by devastating floods in 2015 and 2016.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke with flood victims in the mid-Rio Grande Valley who said they continue dealing with the aftermath to this day.

Weslaco residents Joshua Bernal and Susan Limon said the damages to their home are a memory they won’t forget.

“We had just moved in like that year, maybe the year before and we didn’t know anything about flooding or anything. Next thing we know we had water past the door,” he said.

Limon said flood damage in their house is still visible.

“The walls got mold. Inside we had to take out furniture. We had to take out and pull out our carpet,” she said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned the flood didn’t just damage homes. It also tore up nearby roads leaving many to be completely redone. The same went for drainage ditched in several areas.

Limon said progress had been made but there is still much to be done.

“Our garage still has a little bit of mold. The kid’s room and the walls still have a little bit of mold, so we still have a little bit of problems,” she said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported how county crews were still working on road repairs from the flood.

In response to the ongoing recovery efforts, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the Texas General Land Office will be offering a $50 million grant to alleviate the issues. It’s part of the GLO’s long-term disaster recovery program.

Bernal and Limon said money is the number one reason they have yet to finish repairs.

“It cost money for people to come and fix all that stuff and that’s something we don’t have right now,” Limon said.

The grant will be used to repair homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state that was affected by the flooding.

The couple said they hope the efforts might be the push they need to restore their home.

The Texas General Land Office said they have yet to release how much each affected county will receive. To determine your eligibility for the grant you can visit the GLO’s website for more.