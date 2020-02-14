New Hidalgo Co. Pct 1 substation expected to open in summer
WESLACO – Construction on the new Hidalgo County Precinct 1 substation office should wrap up later this year.
The building was damaged during the last few summer floods. In one of those washouts, several inches of rain flooded out the Pct 1 office.
Flood insurance money will help cover some of the construction expenses.
“So since we had the ability to use some of the insurance proceeds to remodel and get this new building done, that's what we did. So we didn't actually use taxpayer money, we used insurance proceeds to remodel it,” said Pct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.
The office will be located at 1902 Joe Stephens Avenue in Weslaco.
The new building will be bigger. It will also have a drive-thru for faster services. Doors are expected to open sometime in the summer.
