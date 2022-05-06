New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks
Related Story
With thousands of people from around the world visiting the Rio Grande Valley to see hundreds of species of birds and animals, Hidalgo County leaders want to promote a big moneymaker for the region.
On Earth Day, Hidalgo County announced the Explore Hidalgo County Nature Trail, which promotes the nature trails in the county to make it easier for tourists and locals to better plan their visits to local, state and federal parks.
According to officials, south Texas makes around $300 million every year from ecotourism.
A link to local nature parks in the area is available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
With thousands of people from around the world visiting the Rio Grande Valley to see hundreds of species of birds... More >>
News Video
-
School district superintendents react to Gov. Greg Abbott’s suggestion of banning undocumented...
-
Public records request points to a 10-day suspension of Donna police chief
-
Flower shops increasing prices for Mother’s Day
-
Harlingen reports increase in city's hotel/motel tax
-
Local school districts offering stipends to retain teachers