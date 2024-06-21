New labor agreement signed for Mission firefighters

Changes are coming to the Mission Fire Department after the city signed off on a new labor agreement.

Discussions for the new labor agreement began after the city officially combined its fire and ambulance services within the city’s fire department.

Changes under the agreement included that staff must now rotate between fire and EMS assignments, and there must be a minimum of 30 people working per shift.

“Our guys are working 24 hours a day, and we cannot have individuals working 72-hour shifts,” Mission Firefighter’s Association President Mike Silva said. So we are very excited to have the rotation being implemented, that was very important for us."

The city will also be paying for any training that's needed.