New Lyford police chief sworn in after months with unmanned department

LYFORD – Lyford took the final step in officially making their community safer. On Monday, a new police chief was sworn in.

In Oct. 2019, the police department was left unmanned. It has been closed ever since.

In February, the city took action hiring 21-year Raymondville police veteran Armin Martinez. His role became official as Sen. Eddie Lucio swore in the new top cop.

Martinez says while his top priority is bringing the department up to state standard, establishing a relationship with the community is also on his checklist.

